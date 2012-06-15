A Polish supporter (R) challenges Russian soccer fans in Warsaw June 12, 2012. Russia will play Poland in their Euro 2012 Group A soccer tournament on Tuesday. REUTERS/Peter Andrews

WARSAW Poland expelled two Russians on Friday after they pleaded guilty to fighting and invading the pitch during their country's Euro 2012 match against Poland in Warsaw which ended in a 1-1 draw.

The two will be forbidden from returning to Poland and from entering Europe's Schengen area of free movement for five years, the regional governor's office said in statement.

Fighting broke out when Polish hooligans attacked Russians marching towards the stadium, forcing police officers to fire tear gas and rubber bullets to restore calm. Skirmishes continued throughout the evening.

Police detained 184 people on Tuesday, the day of the match, including 156 Poles and 24 Russians, and are studying video footage to identify other perpetrators. Officials have called for tough sentences.

(Reporting by Alexandra Hudson, editing by Ed Osmond)