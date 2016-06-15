PARIS, June 16 At least 36 people were arrested and 16 taken to hospital on Wednesday after French police clashed with English soccer fans in the northern city of Lille, the regional police force said in a statement.

"In total, since this morning, security forces have made 36 arrests," the statement said, adding that 16 people had also been hospitalised in the city. (Reporting by Pierre Savary and Patrick Vignal, writing by John Irish, editing by G Crosse)