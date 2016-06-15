LILLE, France, June 15 French riot police charged groups of rowdy, chanting English soccer fans on Wednesday night, on the eve of England's Euro 2016 game against Wales.

The police used tear gas and acoustic grenades to suppress the supporters.

Many locals near the central Flandres train station were caught up in the brief panics caused by the gas and loud bangs, Reuters reporters at the scene witnessed.

Police managed to split the groups as more than 100 England fans were dispersed.

"Shame", some shouted at the police.

"Why did they have to do that?", one asked.

Police have been in large numbers in Lille as Russia, who have been sanctioned by governing body UEFA after some of their fans caused chaos in Marseille in clashes with England supporters, were facing Slovakia earlier on Wednesday.

On Thursday England take on Wales in Lens, about 40 kilometres from Lille. (Additional reporting by Philip O'Connor, writing by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ossian Shine)