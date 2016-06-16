Soccer-Reading beat Fulham to reach playoff final
LONDON, May 16 Reading edged into the Championship playoff final with a narrow 1-0 home win against Fulham on Tuesday, moving through 2-1 on aggregate.
MARSEILLE, June 16 The head of a Russian soccer supporters' association, Alexander Shprygin, is among 20 Russian fans who are to expelled from France over the coming days, a police source said on Thursday.
The 20 are from a group of 43 detained by police in the Marseille region on Tuesday after violence flared at their Euro 2016 match against England.
Shprygin told Reuters by telephone on Tuesday that a bus carrying himself and other supporters to Lille in northern France had been stopped by riot police in Cannes in the south of the country.
(Reporting by Jean-François Rosnoblet and Marc Leras; Writing by Andrew Callus; Editing by Kevin Liffey)
LONDON, May 16 Reading edged into the Championship playoff final with a narrow 1-0 home win against Fulham on Tuesday, moving through 2-1 on aggregate.
May 16 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Tuesday 24 Romelu Lukaku (Everton) 23 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) 22 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 20 Diego Costa (Chelsea) 18 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) 17 Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United) Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) 16 Joshua King (Bournemouth) 15 Eden Hazard (Chelsea) Christian Benteke (Crystal Pala