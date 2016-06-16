MARSEILLE, June 16 The head of a Russian soccer supporters' association, Alexander Shprygin, is among 20 Russian fans who are to expelled from France over the coming days, a police source said on Thursday.

The 20 are from a group of 43 detained by police in the Marseille region on Tuesday after violence flared at their Euro 2016 match against England.

Shprygin told Reuters by telephone on Tuesday that a bus carrying himself and other supporters to Lille in northern France had been stopped by riot police in Cannes in the south of the country.

(Reporting by Jean-François Rosnoblet and Marc Leras; Writing by Andrew Callus; Editing by Kevin Liffey)