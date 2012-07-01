Ominous Nadal back on court in Paris
PARIS Nine-time champion Rafa Nadal is back in action as he takes on fellow Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta in the quarter-finals, with a possible last-four meeting with Novak Djokovic looming.
Spain 4 Italy 0 - Euro 2012 final result
At the Olympic Stadium, Kiev
Scorer: David Silva 14, Jordi Alba 41, Fernando Torres 84, Juan Mata 88
Halftime: 2-0;
Teams:
Spain: 1-Iker Casillas; 17-Alvaro Arbeloa, 15-Sergio Ramos, 3-Gerard Pique, 18-Jordi Alba; 16-Sergio Busquets, 14-Xabi Alonso, 8-Xavi; 6-Andres Iniesta (13-Juan Mata 87), 21-David Silva (7-Pedro 59), 10-Cesc Fabregas (9-Fernando Torres 75)
Italy: 1-Gianluigi Buffon; 7-Ignazio Abate, 15-Andrea Barzagli, 19-Leonardo Bonucci, 3-Giorgio Chiellini (6-Federico Balzaretti 21); 21-Andrea Pirlo; 8-Claudio Marchisio, 18-Riccardo Montolivo (5-Thiago Motta 57), 16-Daniele De Rossi; 9-Mario Balotelli, 10-Antonio Cassano (11-Antonio Di Natale 46)
Referee: Pedro Proenca (Portugal)
(Edited by Tom Pilcher)
BERLIN When the International Olympic Committee completes its Executive Board meeting in Lausanne on Friday, things will likely never be the same in the Olympic world.