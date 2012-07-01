Spain's players stand on the pitch before their Euro 2012 final soccer match against Italy at the Olympic Stadium in Kiev, July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

KIEV Cesc Fabregas is back in Spain's starting lineup for Sunday's Euro 2012 final against Italy as coach Vicente del Bosque reverts to playing without a recognised striker.

Centre forward Alvaro Negredo started the semi-final against Portugal but Fabregas has been deployed to play in the roving forward role. Del Bosque made no other changes for the game at the Olympic Stadium.

Right back Ignazio Abate returns to Italy's starting 11 in place of Federico Balzaretti after recovering from a muscle injury in their only change from the semi-final win over Germany.

Italy coach Cesare Prandelli has again opted to deploy Mario Balotelli, who netted both goals in the 2-1 defeat of the Germans, and Antonio Cassano in the forward line.

Teams (1845 GMT kickoff)

Spain: 1-Iker Casillas; 17-Alvaro Arbeloa, 15-Sergio Ramos, 3-Gerard Pique, 18-Jordi Alba; 16-Sergio Busquets, 14-Xabi Alonso, 8-Xavi; 6-Andres Iniesta, 21-David Silva, 10-Cesc Fabregas

Italy: 1-Gianluigi Buffon; 7-Ignazio Abate, 15-Andrea Barzagli, 19-Leonardo Bonucci, 3-Giorgio Chiellini; 21-Andrea Pirlo; 8-Claudio Marchisio, 18-Riccardo Montolivo, 16-Daniele De Rossi; 9-Mario Balotelli, 10-Antonio Cassano

Referee: Pedro Proenca (Portugal)

