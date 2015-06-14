(Fixes typo in para four)

By Jussi Rosendahl

HELSINKI, June 14 Finland have sacked coach Mixu Paatelainen following a fourth straight defeat in their Euro 2016 qualifying campaign, the Football Association of Finland (SPL) said on Sunday.

Finland lost 1-0 at home to Hungary in their latest Group F qualifier on Saturday with unhappy supporters calling for Paatelainen to be sacked even before the visitors scored.

Finland are fifth in the standings with four points from six matches, two points below outsiders the Faroe Islands and a massive 10 points adrift of group leaders Romania.

Former Finland striker Paatelainen, 48, refused to step down after the game, saying the loss was partly due to the country's lack of talent but his contract has now been terminated.

Paatelainen took over the helm in 2011 after managing Scottish Premier League side Kilmarnock. As a player he served several Scottish clubs as well as England's Bolton Wanderers.

Finland have never qualified for a World Cup or European Championship finals and are currently ranked 78th in the world. (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Ken Ferris)