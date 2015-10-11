HELSINKI Oct 11 Northern Ireland wrapped up their successful Euro 2016 qualification campaign with a 1-1 draw in Finland on Sunday that saw them finish top of Group F.

The Irish took the lead with a first-half header from centre-back Craig Cathcart before the Finns grabbed an equaliser with an 87th minute strike from their centre-back Paulus Arajurri.

The result meant Northern Ireland, playing in an unfamiliar all-blue strip instead of their usual green shirts and white shorts, sealed top place in the group with 21 points from their 10 matches, finishing a point ahead of Romania.

The Irish took the lead after 31 minutes when Finland were lax in clearing a Chris Brunt corner. The ball ran to Paddy McNair, who found Niall McGinn and his cross was deftly headed home by Cathcart for his first international goal.

Finland should have equalised five minutes after the break when Robin Lod set up Joel Pohjanpalo with a fantastic ball which Pohjanpalo ran on to -- but skied over the bar.

The result left Finland fourth in the group with 12 points.

(Reporting by Mike Collett)