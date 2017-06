(Changes times to GMT) LONDON, Dec 2 Fixtures for the Euro 2012 finals in Poland and Ukraine after the draw was made in Kiev on Friday (times GMT). Group A Playing on Friday, June 8 Poland v Greece in Warsaw (1600) Russia v Czech Republic in Wroclaw (1845) Playing on Tuesday, June 12 Poland v Russia in Warsaw (1845) Greece v Czech Republic in Wroclaw (1600) Playing on Saturday, June 16 Greece v Russia in Warsaw (1845) Czech Republic v Poland in Wroclaw (1845) Group B Playing on Saturday, June 9 Netherlands v Denmark in Kharkiv (1600) Germany v Portugal in Lviv (1845) Playing on Wednesday, June 13 Denmark v Portugal in Lviv (1600) Netherlands v Germany in Kharkiv (1845) Playing on Sunday, June 17 Denmark v Germany in Lviv (1845) Portugal v Netherlands in Kharkiv (1845) Group C Playing on Sunday, June 10 Spain v Italy in Gdansk (1600) Ireland v Croatia in Poznan (1845) Playing on Thursday, June 14 Spain v Ireland in Gdansk (1845) Italy v Croatia in Poznan (1600) Playing on Monday, June 18 Croatia v Spain in Gdansk (1845) Italy v Ireland in Poznan (1845) Group D Playing on Monday, June 11 Ukraine v Sweden in Kiev (1845) France v England in Donetsk (1600) Playing on Friday, June 15 Ukraine v France in Donetsk (1845) Sweden v England in Kiev (1600) Playing on Tuesday, June 19 Sweden v France in Kiev (1845) England v Ukraine in Donetsk (1845) Quarter-finals Playing on Thursday, June 21 1 - Winner Group A v Runner-up Group B in Warsaw (1845) Playing on Friday, June 22 2 - Winner Group B v Runner-up Group A in Gdansk (1845) Playing on Saturday, June 23 3 - Winner Group C v Runner-up Group D in Donetsk (1845) Playing on Sunday, June 24 4 - Winner Group D v Runner-up Group C in Kiev (1845) Semi-finals Playing on Wednesday, June 27 Winner quarter-final 1 v Winner quarter-final 3 in Donetsk (1845) Playing on Thursday, June 28 Winner quarter-final 2 v Winner quarter-final 4 in Warsaw (1845) Final Sunday, July 1 in Kiev (1845) (Editing by Toby Davis)