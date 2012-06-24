WARSAW, June 24 Knockout stage fixtures at Euro 2012 after Italy became the final team to reach the semi-finals on Sunday (all matches 1845 GMT): Quarter-finals 1 - Czech Republic 0 Portugal 1 2 - Germany 4 Greece 2 3 - Spain 2 France 0 4 - England 0 Italy 0 (Italy win 4-2 on penalties) Semi-finals Playing on Wednesday, June 27 Portugal v Spain, Donetsk Playing on Thursday, June 28 Germany v Italy, Warsaw Final Sunday, July 1 in Kiev (Edited by Tom Pilcher)