Soccer-Scotland must be at their best to beat England -Snodgrass
June 7 Scotland must perform their best to win Saturday's World Cup qualifier against England and earn "bragging rights" over their British rivals, midfielder Robert Snodgrass said.
WARSAW, June 24 Knockout stage fixtures at Euro 2012 after Italy became the final team to reach the semi-finals on Sunday (all matches 1845 GMT): Quarter-finals 1 - Czech Republic 0 Portugal 1 2 - Germany 4 Greece 2 3 - Spain 2 France 0 4 - England 0 Italy 0 (Italy win 4-2 on penalties) Semi-finals Playing on Wednesday, June 27 Portugal v Spain, Donetsk Playing on Thursday, June 28 Germany v Italy, Warsaw Final Sunday, July 1 in Kiev (Edited by Tom Pilcher)
MANCHESTER, England, June 7 England's Football Association has handed two supporters life bans from attending away games following incidents during March's friendly match against Germany in Dortmund.