PARIS French fullback Mathieu Debuchy looks set to miss Euro 2016 after he was ruled out for several weeks with a thigh injury, his club Girondins de Bordeaux said on Thursday.

France coach Didier Deschamps is due to name his 23-man squad later on Thursday (1815 GMT) for the tournament that starts next month and which France will host.

"Bad news for Mathieu Debuchy. Thigh injury and out for several weeks," Bordeaux said on the club's Twitter feed.

Debuchy picked up the injury in his team's 1-1 draw against Paris St Germain in Ligue 1 on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Catherine Evans)