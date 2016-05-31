Murray, Wawrinka will be ready at French Open despite form dip - Djokovic
World number two Novak Djokovic expects Stan Wawrinka and Andy Murray to lift their game at the French Open despite failing to make an impact so far in the clay court season.
PARIS Manchester United's Morgan Schneiderlin is to replace midfielder Lassana Diarra in host nation France's 23-man squad at next month's European Championship, the national soccer federation said in a statement on Tuesday.
Diarra, who plays for Olympique Marseille, has a knee injury.
Everton can regain confidence by beating Arsenal at the Emirates on Sunday and set the tone for next season's away form, midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin said ahead of the clubs' final Premier League match of the season.