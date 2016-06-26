* French coach raises his voice after dismal first half

* Tactical changes swung game for hosts

By John Irish

LYON, France, June 26 Didier Deschamps can come across as quiet and unassuming, but after his team's dismal first-half display against Ireland, the France coach had to shake up his players to turn the tricky tie into a 2-1 victory.

Coming in at the break, the hosts looked shell-shocked and asleep after conceding a second-minute penalty that appeared to ebb away all their attacking soccer.

Passes went astray, balls bobbled off shins and the stop-start nature of the game just reinforced a growing feeling that this young French side need to be given an electro-shock before they can respond.

"I raised my voice at times, but we also needed calm," Deschamps, who as captain won the European Championship in 2000, told a news conference.

"I had to shake the trees, but there were also players who spoke up, even ones who were on the bench. I think we have a real group and they are all fixed on the objective of winning."

While Antoine Griezmann's two goals will get the plaudits, it was Deschamps's tactical switch that changed the game completely.

In the first 45 minutes, his forwards were unable to carve up a clear-cut opportunity. Striker Oliver Giroud often found himself isolated, while Griezmann and Dimitri Payet dropped further and further back to collect the ball only to find Irish feet snapping at their heels.

"We needed to be calm and had to make sure we didn't fall into the provocations and fouls committed on us," Deschamps said.

His masterstroke was to bring on speedy winger Kingsley Coman on for holding midfielder N'Golo Kante at the start of the second half, pushing Payet further wide and Griezmann closer to Giroud.

Paul Pogba and Blaise Matuidi took defensive midfield roles that meant they were now in thorough control of the midfield, enabling them to launch wave after wave of attacks.

"The Irish were regrouped and were playing very low, so I wanted to give us more of an offensive presence. I wanted to stretch them," said Deschamps.

Coman, who came off with a slight ankle injury in the last few minutes but should be fine for next Sunday's quarter final, terrorised Ireland's right side, where both France's goals eventually came from.

"It's a Euros with a lot intensity. I didn't want to make them play with the handbrake on, but I had to stabilise the team defensively," he said.

"This team have everything to be loved. It brings emotions to the fans and we're feeling that popular support. We need it." (Editing by Julien Pretot)