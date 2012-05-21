PARIS May 21 Hatem Ben Arfa is at peace with himself and hopes a growing maturity that has made him more of a team player will see him selected in the France squad for next month's European Championship, the forward said on Monday.

Ben Arfa was cut from an extended French squad for the 2008 tournament and then left out completely for the World Cup in South Africa two years later by former coach Raymond Domenech.

He struggled with discipline and moved to Newcastle United in August 2010 after a troubled spell at Olympique Marseille where he fell out with coach Didier Deschamps.

However, two years on and a strong end to the English Premier League season where he scored thundering goals against Bolton Wanderers and Blackburn Rovers has strengthened Ben Arfa's case to finally be included.

"I am more peaceful now," Ben Arfa told reporters at France's training camp in Clairefontaine on the outskirts of Paris.

"I make more efforts for the others. Every failure makes you grow. I have evolved and at 25 I think I'm more mature than when I was 20."

France coach Laurent Blanc must reduce his current training squad to 23 by May 29 and Ben Arfa was ready for whatever outcome.

"Obviously you wonder what is going to happen but I have no hunch. I just hope I will be in the squad.

"I still remember the shocks of 2008 and 2010. If it has to happen, I will adapt."

France are in Group D with Sweden, England and co-hosts Ukraine. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Tom Bartlett)