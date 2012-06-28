French federation president hits out at French men
PARIS French federation president Bernard Giudicelli has hit out at the country's male players after their disappointing run at Roland Garros, saying they lacked physical strength and grit.
PARIS France coach Laurent Blanc and the French federation (FFF) had not yet decided whether the former world champion would sign a new contract after his team's Euro 2012 quarter-final exit, the FFF said on Thursday.
"(French federation president) Noel Le Graet and Laurent Blanc have spoken at length on Thursday, June 28," the FFF said in a statement on their website (www.fff.fr).
"After these exchanges, the FFF president and the coach have agreed to think it over for a while."
Talking to reporters at the federation headquarters, Blanc was a bit more specific.
"We agreed to think it over for 48 hours. We have not decided anything yet. I think we will be talking to each other again at the weekend," he said.
France were knocked out 2-0 by holders Spain in the quarter-finals at Euro 2012 last Saturday.
Blanc's contract expires this Saturday. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ken Ferris)
