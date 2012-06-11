FEATURE-Soccer-European football struggles to find right balance
ZURICH, June 9 Cork City supporters will never forget the day that the Irish semi-professional side hosted Bayern Munich in a European tie at their tiny ground.
DONETSK June 11 A 20-metre drive from Samir Nasri brought France level with England at 1-1 at halftime in their Euro 2012 Group D game on Monday after Joleon Lescott had put Roy Hodgson's side ahead.
Lescott got the better of France defender Alou Diarra when he rose well to firmly head home a sweeping free kick from the right by Steven Gerrard for his first goal for England.
Minutes later Diarra went close to making amends with a thundering header from a Nasri cross which England keeper Joe Hart did well to keep out.
But France got back on level terms when the influential Nasri struck with a sweet low drive that skidded past his his Manchester City team mate Hart.
(Reporting By Simon Evans in Kharkiv, editing by Ed Osmond)
ZURICH, June 9 Cork City supporters will never forget the day that the Irish semi-professional side hosted Bayern Munich in a European tie at their tiny ground.
NEW YORK/ZURICH, June 8 Julius Baer executives have told U.S. prosecutors that a former employee acted alone when he allegedly helped funnel kickbacks and bribery payments to a soccer official in the Americas, people familiar with the investigation told Reuters.