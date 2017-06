(Corrects Ben Arfa's caps)

PARIS May 9 Hatem Ben Arfa was named by France coach Laurent Blanc on Wednesday in his preliminary European Championship squad of players based abroad.

The Newcastle United forward, who won the last of his eight caps in a 2-1 defeat by Norway in 2010, was included in a list of 12 players also featuring club team mate Yohan Cabaye and Tottenham Hotspur defender Younes Kaboul.

Blanc, who has until May 29 to unveil his final 23-man squad, will name his preliminary squad of Ligue 1 based players next Tuesday.

France are in Group D with England, Sweden and co-hosts Ukraine.

Preliminary squad of players based abroad:

Defenders: Gael Clichy (Manchester City), Patrice Evra (Manchester United), Younes Kaboul (Tottenham Hotspur), Laurent Koscielny (Arsenal), Philippe Mexes (AC Milan), Adil Rami (Valencia)

Midfielders: Yohan Cabaye (Newcastle United), Florent Malouda (Chelsea), Samir Nasri (Manchester City)

Forwards: Hatem Ben Arfa (Newcastle United), Karim Benzema (Real Madrid), Franck Ribery (Bayern Munich)

