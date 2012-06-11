FEATURE-Soccer-European football struggles to find right balance
ZURICH, June 9 Cork City supporters will never forget the day that the Irish semi-professional side hosted Bayern Munich in a European tie at their tiny ground.
June 11 France 1 England 1 - Euro 2012 Group D latest: At the Donbass Arena, Donetsk Scorers: France: Samir Nasri 39 England: Joleon Lescott 30 Halftime: 1-1; Referee: Nicola Rizzoli (Italy) (Editing by Tom Pilcher)
ZURICH, June 9 Cork City supporters will never forget the day that the Irish semi-professional side hosted Bayern Munich in a European tie at their tiny ground.
NEW YORK/ZURICH, June 8 Julius Baer executives have told U.S. prosecutors that a former employee acted alone when he allegedly helped funnel kickbacks and bribery payments to a soccer official in the Americas, people familiar with the investigation told Reuters.