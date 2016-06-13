PARIS, June 13 Antoine Griezmann and Paul Pogba, both below par in France's opening 2-1 win over Romania at Euro 2016, will be back at their brilliant best to inspire the host nation from now on, midfielder Moussa Sissoko said on Monday.

Striker Griezmann and midfielder Pogba, regarded as France's most dangerous weapons, lacked potency in their first showing, Dimitri Payet stealing the show with a brilliant display crowned by a superb last-gasp winning goal.

"We were all tense for that first game because the pressure was enormous,'' Sissoko told a news conference at France's training camp outside Paris.

"There will be no easy matches but we're more relaxed now and determined to go all the way," he added. "We all realise how important Antoine and Paul are for us and I'm sure you will see a great France team with both Antoine and Paul at their very best."

France have struggled in recent meetings with Albania, their next Group A opponents on Wednesday in Marseille, notably losing there 1-0 a year ago after an unconvincing display.

"We should not underestimate anybody," Sissoko said. "It was tough against Romania and it will be tough against Albania but we're not scared."

Fellow midfielder Blaise Matuidi said he was also convinced France would improve after looking sluggish and surviving a few scares against Romania.

"Most of us were not at their best against Romania but it was difficult with all the expectations weighing on our shoulders," Matuidi said.

"We must play better, we all know that, but I'm not worried. You will see a better France side against Albania and an even better one against Switzerland," he added, referring to France's final match in the group stage.

Being presented as favourites adds to the pressure weighing on France, Matuidi said.

"I wouldn't call us favourites," he said. "We haven't won anything in a long time and you have teams here like Germany, Spain and Belgium who look very strong. Several teams can win this tournament. We're one of them but we must not get carried away." (Reporting by Patrick Vignal; Editing by Neil Robinson)