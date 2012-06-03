PARIS, June 3 - Yann Mvila is suffering from a 'moderately serious' ankle sprain, the France midfielder said on Sunday.

"Yann Mvila is suffering from a moderately serious sprain with no complications," Mvila's official Facebook page said, quoting a French federation statement.

Holding midfielder Mvila picked up the injury in a 2-0 win over Serbia in a Euro 2012 warm-up game on Thursday.

He is expected to take part in the competition although he remains a doubt for France's Group D opening game against England on June 11.

France, who will entertain Estonia in their final warm-up game in Le Mans on Tuesday, also play co-hosts Ukraine and Sweden at Euro 2012. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; editing by Martyn Herman)