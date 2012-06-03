Soccer-Scotland must be at their best to beat England -Snodgrass
June 7 Scotland must perform their best to win Saturday's World Cup qualifier against England and earn "bragging rights" over their British rivals, midfielder Robert Snodgrass said.
PARIS, June 3 - Yann Mvila is suffering from a 'moderately serious' ankle sprain, the France midfielder said on Sunday.
"Yann Mvila is suffering from a moderately serious sprain with no complications," Mvila's official Facebook page said, quoting a French federation statement.
Holding midfielder Mvila picked up the injury in a 2-0 win over Serbia in a Euro 2012 warm-up game on Thursday.
He is expected to take part in the competition although he remains a doubt for France's Group D opening game against England on June 11.
France, who will entertain Estonia in their final warm-up game in Le Mans on Tuesday, also play co-hosts Ukraine and Sweden at Euro 2012. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; editing by Martyn Herman)
MANCHESTER, England, June 7 England's Football Association has handed two supporters life bans from attending away games following incidents during March's friendly match against Germany in Dortmund.