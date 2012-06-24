Murray into semi-finals after taming Nishikori
PARIS World number one Andy Murray shrugged off a sluggish start to reach his fifth French Open semi-final with a 2-6 6-1 7-6(0) 6-1 defeat of Japan's Kei Nishikori on Wednesday.
DONETSK France midfielder Samir Nasri was involved in a row with a French reporter after his team were knocked out of the Euro 2012 quarter-finals 2-0 by Spain on Saturday.
Nasri, who came in as a second-half substitute, went through the mixed zone without a word for text reporters after the match.
Asked by a reporter for a quote, he answered: "You are looking for shit, you are looking for trouble."
The reporter replied: "Get lost."
Nasri then turned back and said "fuck you" followed by a stream of further abuse, inviting the reporter to have a conversation with him man-to-man.
Nasri had already been involved in a row with the media at the tournament when he muttered "shut up" after scoring the equaliser in France's 1-1 draw against England in their opening game.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ed Osmond)
PARIS If Stan Wawrinka's hot streak extends another four days, the Swiss might be unstoppable in his quest for a second French Open title, three-times former champion Mats Wilander told Reuters.