France's Samir Nasri grimasses after being fouled during their Group D Euro 2012 soccer match against Sweden at the Olympic stadium in Kiev, June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples

PARIS France midfielder Samir Nasri on Tuesday issued an apology for insulting a journalist after his team were knocked out of the Euro 2012 quarter-finals by Spain last Saturday.

"Too many untruths circulate at the moment. May the fans, and the children in particular, know that I regret sincerely that my words may have shocked," he said on his Twitter feed.

Nasri, who was a second-half substitute in France's 2-0 defeat by world and European champions Spain, passed waiting reporters without saying a word after the match.

Asked by one journalist for a quote, he answered: "You are looking for shit, you are looking for trouble."

The reporter replied: "Get lost, then, if you have nothing to say."

Nasri turned back and said "fuck you" followed by a stream of further abuse, inviting the reporter to have a conversation with him man-to-man.

"I love the France team, I love football and I have deep respect for the fans. For the rest, it's a personal matter between me and some journalists. I will explain myself in due time," Nasri added. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ken Ferris)