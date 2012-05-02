PARIS May 2 The France squad for Euro 2012 is likely to be chosen from the following players:

GOALKEEPERS

Hugo Lloris (Olympique Lyon) Born: 26.12.86 Caps: 31. Made league debut at Nice and burst into the limelight after joining Lyon in 2008, earning his first cap that year in a 0-0 friendly draw against Uruguay. Won a two-man battle with Steve Mandanda to become France's number one keeper. A shy character, Lloris, whose lightning quick saves helped Lyon to a Champions League semi-final two years ago, can raise his voice when needed. That earned him the captain's armband for the Euro finals.

Steve Mandanda (Olympique Marseille) Born: 28.03.85 Caps: 14. Fantastic shot-stopper with a taste for spectacular saves, the Kinshasa-born Olympique Marseille keeper lost his place as France's first choice to Lloris before the 2010 World Cup, the main reason being that he is not as safe on high balls.

Stephane Ruffier (St Etienne) Born: 27.09.86 Caps: 1. Born in the Basque country, Ruffier played pelota at the age of four in his father's garage, but quickly turned to football. Another gifted shot-stopper, became number one at St Etienne at the expense of the experienced Jeremie Janot. Played only one game with France in a 2-1 friendly defeat to Norway in Laurent Blanc's first game in charge in 2010.

DEFENDERS

Patrice Evra (Manchester United) Born: 15.03.81 Caps: 39. Goals: 0. Left-back, lost the France captain's armband after the World Cup fiasco and has been keeping a low profile internationally since he came back from a five-match suspension. Fast and technically gifted, he still has to make a bigger impact in attack, but with Eric Abidal missing out on Euro 2012 because of a liver transplant, he is unlikely to face competition for his place.

Bacary Sagna (Arsenal) Born: 14.02.83. Caps: 32. Goals: 0. Was the undisputed right-back when Willy Sagnol retired after the Euro 2008 flop, but Mathieu Debuchy's scintillating performance against Germany may have changed that. May have to be content with a place on the bench.

Anthony Reveillere (Olympique Lyon) Born: 10.11.79 Caps: 16 Goals: 0. A versatile full-back who can play on the right or left flank. His attacking skills are a plus. Will not complain if he spends the whole tournament on the bench.

Gael Clichy (Manchester City) Born: 26.07.85 Caps: 4 Goals: 0. A talented and consistent left-back, he is the undisputed number one at Manchester City, but second choice to Manchester United's Patrice Evra for his country.

5-Philippe Mexes (AC Milan) Born: 30.03.82 Caps: 23 Goals: 1. His style of play is reminiscent of that of France coach Laurent Blanc, who made him his first-choice centre back when he took charge in 2010 alongside Adril Rami. Can sometimes be nonchalant and over-confident.

Adil Rami (Valencia) Born: 27.12.85 Caps: 17 Goals: 0. A solid centre-back with a taste for spectacular bursts into the opposite box, his partnership with Philippe Mexes is one of Laurent Blanc's best achievements since he took over as France coach. Sometimes takes unnecessary risks.

3-Mamadou Sakho (Paris St Germain) Born: 13.02.90 Caps: 5 Goals: 0. Barred from starting by Adil Rami and Philippe Mexes, a physical and calm centre-back, yet to deliver with France. Was named PSG captain at the age of 17. A distinctive hair style.

Mathieu Debuchy (Lille) Born: 28.07.85 Caps: 3. Goals: 0. Produced man-of-match performance in France's 2-1 defeat of Germany last February, probably earning a place in the starting line-up as a right-back. His association with Mathieu Valbuena on the right flank has been devastating. Also very solid defensively.

MIDFIELDERS

Yohan Cabaye (Newcastle United) Born: 14.01.86 Caps: 10 Goals: 0. Emerged as one of France's best midfielders at Lille, where he won the French Cup and Ligue 1 title in 2011, before joining Newcastle. His defensive skills and ability to set up and score goals are outstanding.

Samir Nasri (Manchester City) Born: 26.06.87 Caps: 28 Goals: 3. Silkily-skilled playmaker, the great absentee of the 2010 World Cup squad, along with Karim Benzema, converted the penalty against Bosnia that sealed France's passage to the finals. Has been a first-choice creative force since Blanc took charge, but has caused problems by not being as decisive as expected.

Marvin Martin (Sochaux) Born: 10.01.88 Caps: 9 Goals: 2. Made an impressive start when he scored two late goals as a substitute on his debut in a friendly against Ukraine. Has been regularly called up since despite a poor season with Sochaux. Highly skilled in passing and playmaking, but lacks top-level experience.

Yann Mvila (Stade Rennes) Born: 26.06.90 Caps: 18 Goals: 1. Defensive holding midfielder, called up when Blanc took charge of Les Bleus, quickly established himself, missed only a few games through injury. Widely praised for his great passing technique and energetic contribution to teamwork and been linked with a move to Arsenal.

Florent Malouda (Chelsea) Born: 13.06.80 Caps: 74 Goals: 8. Left midfielder, the most capped player in the squad, took part in the dismal 2008 and 2010 campaigns, praised by Blanc for his dedication to defensive tasks, but blamed by many for failing to create enough goal chances. Could challenge Ribery on the left wing, but more likely to start the championships as a substitute.

Alou Diarra (Olympique Marseille) Born: 15.07.81 Caps: 38 Goals: 0. One of a few French box-to-box midfielders, was captain at Bordeaux when Blanc led them to the Ligue 1 title in 2009 and also wore Les Bleus's armband several times before losing his place in Marseille team. Came off the bench in the 2006 World Cup final and, despite mediocre season, remains a stalwart in Blanc's squad.

FORWARDS

Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) Born: 19.12.87 Caps: 42 Goals: 13. The unchallenged number one forward under Blanc. Scored crucial goals and has been also essential in playmaking. Eventually found his place in the Real Madrid starting line-up, two years after joining from Olympique Lyon.

Olivier Giroud (Montpellier) Born: 30.09.86 Caps: 3 Goals: 1. Called up for the first time for friendly games last November, earned his place in squad by scoring the opener when France won 2-1 in Germany. Named Ligue 2 best player in 2009, moved to Montpellier where he helped inspire an unexpected title run. Has a real eye for goal.

Loic Remy (Olympique Marseille) Born: 02.01.87 Caps: 17 Goals: 4. Compared to Thierry Henry when he made Ligue 1 debut, establishing himself as a top player at Olympique Marseille. Took part in all but one of the qualifiers, widely linked with Tottenham Hotspur last winter, and poised to leave Ligue 1 this year.

Franck Ribery (Bayern Munich) Born: 07.04.83 Caps: 57 Goals: 7. One of four players banned for the 2010 World Cup training strike scandal, he turned from French fans favourite to almost an outcast. Made an impressive start with France at the 2006 World Cup, including a decisive goal in quarter-finals against Spain. Has recovered his best form with Bayern this season but still struggling to do the same with the national team.

Jeremy Menez (Paris St Germain) Born: 07.05.87 Caps: 10 Goals: 0. Considered to be one of France's greatest talents, turned professional at 16, but still struggling for consistency eight years later. Joined Paris St Germain last summer after three years at AS Roma. Fast and unpredictable, likely to be on the bench as an impact substitute.

Mathieu Valbuena (Olympique Marseille) Born: 28.09.84 Caps: 10 Goals: 2. A surprise selection at the 2010 World Cup where he barely played, picked regularly by Blanc, but not always as a starter. Dubbed 'The Little One', made his name in Europe with a stunning goal at Liverpool in 2007 Champions League and another one this season at Borussia Dortmund.

Kevin Gameiro (Paris St Germain) Born: 09.05.87 Caps: 8 Goals: 1. Landed at Paris St Germain last year from Lorient, where he scored 50 league goals in three years. Known for his ability to escape defences' surveillance, but had a difficult season with PSG. Was considered as France number two striker before Giroud's breakthrough. (Compiled by Julien Pretot and Gregory Blachier; Editing by Tim Collings)