PARIS France striker Loic Remy has been ruled out of the European Championship with a thigh injury, the French soccer federation said on Friday.

"Loic Remy is out of Euro 2012. He hasn't fully recovered from his injury," the federation said on its website (www.fff.fr).

France are in Group D with England, co-hosts Ukraine and Sweden at next month's tournament.

