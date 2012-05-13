PARIS May 13 France forward Loic Remy could miss next month's European Championship after sustaining an adductor muscle injury during Olympique Marseille's Ligue 1 game against Auxerre on Sunday.

Remy, who asked to be replaced in the 50th minute after he suddenly had to stop running, suffered a "serious" injury, according to French tv channel Canal+.

He was poised to be named in France's preliminary squad for Euro 2012 when coach Laurent Blanc unveils his list of Ligue 1 players on Tuesday.

Remy, 25, took part in seven of France's 10 qualifying matches. He has 17 caps and has scored four goals for his country.

France are in Group D at Euro 2012 along with England, co-hosts Ukraine and Sweden. (Gregory Blachier; Editing by Ed Osmond)