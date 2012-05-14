SOCCER-Spanish manager Gracia leaves Russia's Rubin Kazan
MOSCOW, June 8 Spanish manager Javi Gracia has parted ways with Russian Premier League side Rubin Kazan, the club said on Thursday.
PARIS May 14 France striker Loic Remy's chances of playing in the European championship finals suffered a blow when he was ruled out of action for up to four weeks with a thigh injury on Monday.
Remy picked up the injury in Olympique Marseille's 3-0 victory against AJ Auxerre in Ligue 1 on Sunday, two days before France coach Laurent Blanc names his preliminary Euro 2012 squad of home-based players.
"He should be out for three or four weeks," Marseille said on their website (www.om.net).
France are drawn in Group B with England, co-hosts Ukraine and Sweden in the June 8-July 1 tournament.
They kick off their campaign against England in Donetsk, Ukraine, on June 11. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Alison Wildey)
MANCHESTER, England, June 8 Manchester City have signed Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson from Portuguese club Benfica, the Premier League team said on Thursday.