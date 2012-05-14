PARIS May 14 France striker Loic Remy's chances of playing in the European championship finals suffered a blow when he was ruled out of action for up to four weeks with a thigh injury on Monday.

Remy picked up the injury in Olympique Marseille's 3-0 victory against AJ Auxerre in Ligue 1 on Sunday, two days before France coach Laurent Blanc names his preliminary Euro 2012 squad of home-based players.

"He should be out for three or four weeks," Marseille said on their website (www.om.net).

France are drawn in Group B with England, co-hosts Ukraine and Sweden in the June 8-July 1 tournament.

They kick off their campaign against England in Donetsk, Ukraine, on June 11. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Alison Wildey)