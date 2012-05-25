(Adds details)
PARIS May 25 France striker Loic Remy has been
ruled out of the European Championship with a thigh injury, the
French soccer federation said on Friday.
"Loic Remy is out of Euro 2012. He hasn't fully recovered
from his injury," the federation said on its website
(www.fff.fr).
Remy was included in coach Laurent Blanc's preliminary
26-man squad even though he was doubtful for the finals after
picking up the adductor muscle injury in Olympique Marseille's
3-0 Ligue 1 victory over AJ Auxerre on May 13.
Remy, 25, took part in seven of France's 10 qualifying
matches. He has 17 caps and has scored four goals for his
country.
France are in Group D with England, co-hosts Ukraine and
Sweden at next month's tournament.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ken Ferris)