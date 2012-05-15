PARIS May 15 France coach Laurent Blanc called up playmaker Yoann Gourcuff when he completed his preliminary squad for the European Championship finals with a set of home-based players on Tuesday.

Tottenham Hotspur centre back Younes Kaboul, who had been included in the preliminary list of overseas-based players, was ruled out with a serious knee injury.

Kaboul's knee injury flared up during Tottenham's final Premier League game against Fulham on Sunday. "He's not fit to play in the Euro," said Blanc.

Olympique Lyon midfielder Gourcuff has had a mediocre season and has not featured in a France game since a 0-0 friendly draw against Croatia in March 2011 but he is, according to Blanc, the only proper playmaker.

Blanc also named Loic Remy in the 26-man squad although the Olympique Marseille striker was ruled out of action for up to four weeks with a thigh injury on Monday.

"His chances of taking part in the competition are very slim," said Blanc.

Blanc has until May 29 to name his final, 23-man squad.

France are drawn in Group D with England, co-hosts Ukraine and Sweden for the June 8-July 1 championship.

France preliminary squad:

Goalkeepers: Hugo Lloris (Olympique Lyon), Steve Mandanda (Olympique Marseille), Cedric Carrasso (Girondins Bordeaux)

Defenders: Gael Clichy (Manchester City), Patrice Evra (Manchester United), Laurent Koscielny (Arsenal), Philippe Mexes (AC Milan), Adil Rami (Valencia), Mathieu Debuchy (Lille), Anthony Reveillere (Olympique Lyon), Mapou Yanga Mbiwa (Montpellier)

Midfielders: Yohan Cabaye (Newcastle United), Florent Malouda (Chelsea), Samir Nasri (Manchester City), Alou Diarra (Olympique Marseille), Yann Mvila (Stade Rennes), Yoann Gourcuff (Olympique Lyon), Marvin Martin (Sochaux), Blaise Matuidi (Paris St Germain)

Forwards: Hatem Ben Arfa (Newcastle United), Karim Benzema (Real Madrid), Franck Ribery (Bayern Munich), Olivier Giroud (Montpellier), Jeremy Menez (Paris St Germain), Loic Remy (Olympique Marseille), Mathieu Valbuena (Olympique Marseille). (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Clare Fallon)