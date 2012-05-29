Soccer-Shakespeare named permanent manager of Leicester City
June 8 Leicester City have appointed Craig Shakespeare manager on a permanent basis after he rescued the Premier League club from relegation last season.
PARIS May 29 France coach Laurent Blanc dropped midfielder Yoann Gourcuff and defender Mapou Yanga Mbiwa when he named his 23-man squad for Euro 2012 on Tuesday.
Olympique Lyon playmaker Gourcuff had a mediocre domestic season and failed to convince in a 3-2 friendly win against Iceland on Sunday. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Patrick Johnston)
June 8 Leicester City have appointed Craig Shakespeare manager on a permanent basis after he rescued the Premier League club from relegation last season.
ZURICH/NEW YORK, June 8 Julius Baer executives have told U.S. prosecutors that a former employee acted alone when he allegedly helped funnel kickbacks and bribery payments to a soccer official in the Americas, people familiar with the investigation told Reuters.