FEATURE-Soccer-European football struggles to find right balance
ZURICH, June 9 Cork City supporters will never forget the day that the Irish semi-professional side hosted Bayern Munich in a European tie at their tiny ground.
June 11 Match statistics for the 1-1 draw between France and England in their Euro 2012 Group D match at the Donbass Arena in Donetsk on Monday. France England Goals scored 1 1 Total shots 19 3 Shots on target 15 1 Corners 11 4 Offsides 0 5 Fouls committed 9 7 Yellow cards 0 2 Red cards 0 0 Ball possession (percent) 61 39 (Edited by Tom Pilcher)
ZURICH, June 9 Cork City supporters will never forget the day that the Irish semi-professional side hosted Bayern Munich in a European tie at their tiny ground.
NEW YORK/ZURICH, June 8 Julius Baer executives have told U.S. prosecutors that a former employee acted alone when he allegedly helped funnel kickbacks and bribery payments to a soccer official in the Americas, people familiar with the investigation told Reuters.