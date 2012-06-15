By Tom Pilcher
| WARSAW, June 15
WARSAW, June 15 Ukrainian Prime Minister Mykola
Azarov is so convinced the bouyant co-hosts will beat France in
Euro 2012 Group D in Donetsk on Friday (1600 GMT) he is betting
his best-quality cognac on it.
After a morale-boosting 2-1 win over the Swedes at a rocking
Olympic Stadium on Monday, Azarov said he was sure Ukraine would
win even though they have never beaten France who are on a
22-match unbeaten run.
However, with spearhead Andriy Shevchenko on song after his
two-goal show in the capital and France coming into the game on
the back of scoring just once from 19 shots against England, the
outcome is far from certain.
Now is the perfect time for a first Ukraine win as three
points would guarantee them a quarter-final berth and send the
country, beset by political turmoil, into raptures.
England and Sweden must improve when they lock horns in Kiev
(1845) and while a draw would not count either side out both
know the importance of victory.
England were satisfied with their opening 1-1 draw against
France but the Swedes, who have never lost a competitive match
against the English, were disappointed with their performance
against Ukraine.
(Editing by Ed Osmond)