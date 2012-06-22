By Tom Pilcher
WARSAW, June 22 The presence of German
chancellor Angela Merkel at her country's Euro 2012
quarter-final against Greece in Gdansk on Friday (1845 GMT)
could upset the underdogs in more ways than one.
Not only is Merkel deeply unpopular in Greece for the tough
austerity measures she has imposed on them in exchange for its
international bailout, she is also considered Germany's lucky
charm.
Merkel has attended high-profile matches before and was even
photographed with bare-chested midfielder Mesut Ozil after a
Euro 2012 qualifier against Turkey.
The last thing Greece need is for luck to be against them,
especially with the country in the midst of economic crisis and
political upheaval.
They have never beaten Germany and now would be the ideal
time to do so in order to cheer up the public back home and give
them hope that Greece can repeat their amazing run to the
European Championship crown in 2004.
The chances are slim to say the least with Germany having
won all three matches in the toughest of the four groups while
Greece are without their inspirational captain Giorgos
Karagounis, suspended for picking up two yellow cards.
(Editing by Ed Osmond)