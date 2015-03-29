Germany's Thomas Mueller (R) fights for the ball with Georgia's Kakhi Makharadze during their Euro 2016 qualifier soccer match in Tbilisi March 29, 2015. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

TBILISI World Cup winners Germany eased past hosts Georgia 2-0 in their Euro 2016 qualifier on Sunday with first-half goals from Marco Reus and Thomas Mueller enough to get their Group D campaign back on track.

Reus put the visitors ahead after 39 minutes and Mueller doubled their lead before the break as the Germans, who had an erratic start to qualifiers last year and lost in Poland, were never threatened by their weaker opponents.

The win lifted Germany, who did not need to hit top form, to 10 points from five games, as many as leaders Poland, who take on Ireland later on Sunday. Scotland are also on 10.

Georgia have had a tough start in Group D, recording four defeats and a win in Gibraltar to stay on three points.

It did not take long for Germany, with several World Cup winners back in the squad including captain Bastian Schweinsteiger, to threaten with Reus' powerful drive palmed on to the crossbar by keeper Giorgi Loria after five minutes.

With coach Joachim Loew reverting to a four-man defence from a three-player experiment against Australia in a friendly on Wednesday, the Germans were in and around their opponents' box for most of the first half.

Mueller fired at goal directly from a corner only to see the ball fly just wide of the post and Mesut Ozil missed another big chance as the visitors had the hosts firmly on the backfoot.

Reus did better in the 39th when Mario Goetze charged into the box and was lucky to scramble the ball to the winger, who drilled home for his second goal this week, after also scoring in their 2-2 friendly draw against Australia.

Mueller then added another on the stroke of halftime to firmly put them in the driving seat.

New Georgia coach Kakhaber Tskhadadze added a forward after the break but it was Reus who came close again, rattling the bar for a second time on the hour with another powerful shot.

