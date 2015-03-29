TBILISI, March 29 World Cup winners Germany eased past hosts Georgia 2-0 in their Euro 2016 qualifier on Sunday with first-half goals from Marco Reus and Thomas Mueller enough to get their qualification back on track.

Reus put the visitors ahead after 39 minutes and Mueller doubled their lead before the break as the Germans, who had an erratic start to qualifiers last year, were never threatened by their weaker opponents.

The win lifted Germany, who did not need to hit top form, to 10 points from five games, as many as leaders Poland, who take on Ireland later on Sunday. Scotland are also on 10.

Georgia have had a tough start in Group D, recording four defeats and a win in Gibraltar to stay on three points. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Mark Meadows)