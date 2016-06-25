EVIAN, France Germany central defender Jerome Boateng returned to training on Saturday after overcoming a muscle injury and appeared fit for Sunday's Euro 2016 round of 16 clash against Slovakia.

Boateng picked up a calf muscle injury towards the end of their 1-0 victory over Northern Ireland this week and his participation on Sunday was in doubt.

He did not train with the team on Friday, undergoing an individual session involving cycling and jogging, and seemed fit on Saturday, as Germany prepare for their departure to Lille later in the day.

The 27-year-old, who has resumed his World-Cup winning partnership in central defence with Mats Hummels, has helped the world champions keep a clean sheet in all three of their group stage matches in the tournament so far.

The winner of the round of 16 match will next play either Italy or Euro holders Spain in the quarter-finals.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)