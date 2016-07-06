French former soccer world champion team coach Aime Jacquet speaks to the press in Paris April 25, 2003. Reuters/Files

PARIS Aime Jacquet, who guided France to their 1998 World Cup triumph on home soil, believes the host nation have what it takes to knock out world champions Germany in their Euro 2016 semi-final on Thursday.

"They're our eternal rivals," the former France coach said in an interview with world governing body FIFA.

"They're a fearsome adversary but not unbeatable. They have a generation coming to the end of its cycle and I hope that, with our new generation, we'll be able to come through this test."

Jacquet was full of praise for Didier Deschamps, who was his captain in the 1998 World Cup campaign and is now the France coach.

"He's been in this situation as a captain with me, and I can assure you he's controlling everything perfectly behind closed doors," Jacquet said. "Didier knows all there is to know."

When asked which players in the current France team he liked the most, Jacquet identified young forwards Kingsley Coman and Anthony Martial, both 20.

"They have exceptional technical and physical qualities," he said. "They possess incredible power and give off real tactical intelligence. They're the symbols of this new generation which is doing us proud."

(Writing by Patrick Vignal in Paris. Editing by Adrian Warner.)