Germany can take comfort from their defensive solidity at Euro 2016 even if their strike force has yet to catch fire at the other end, centre back Mats Hummels said.

Germany, who topped Group C with seven points, beat Ukraine 2-0 in their first game before being held to a goalless draw against Poland.

They beat Northern Ireland 1-0 in their final group game on Tuesday to set up a last-16 clash against Slovakia on Sunday, having not conceded a goal in the tournament.

Germany's goals against Ukraine came from central defender Shkodran Mustafi and holding midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger, with striker Mario Gomez scoring the only goal against Northern Ireland.

"We are where we wanted to be -- it was what we had to manage," Hummels told reporters in France.

"We only scored three goals, if you want to put it like that, but we didn't concede one, so that's a good basis for the rounds to come.

"We know it's our job to win the one-on-ones against opposing strikers. We are very confident in these duels because we know our quality, and that is really something you can build the team on."

(Reporting by Ian Rodricks in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis)