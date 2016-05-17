BERLIN May 17 Germany coach Joachim Loew has named four talented youngsters, including three uncapped players, in his preliminary 27-man squad for Euro 2016.

Versatile midfielder Joshua Kimmich, striker Leroy Sane, Julian Weigl - another midfielder - and wide man Julian Brandt were all included when Loew announced his provisional squad on Tuesday.

Sane, 20, is the only one of the quartet to have earned a senior cap, making his national debut as a substitute against France in November 2015. He scored eight times this season and his explosive speed and skills were rare bright spots in Schalke's otherwise disappointing season.

Twenty-one-year-old Kimmich, who played at both centre back and as a holding midfielder for champions Bayern Munich, earned repeated praise from his coach, Pep Guardiola, during his first season at the club.

Borussia Dortmund's Julian Weigl enjoyed a superb Bundesliga debut season as his club finished second, while fellow 20-year-old Julian Brandt's nine goals earned Bayer Leverkusen third spot.

Injured captain Bastian Schweinsteiger, who is racing to be fit for the tournament in France, was also included in Loew's provisional list.

The final squad will be announced later this month.

Germany face Ukraine, Poland and Northern Ireland in Group C of the competition, starting on June 10. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann,; Editing by Neville Dalton)