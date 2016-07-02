BORDEAUX, France German fans packed the bars of Bordeaux’s Quinconces downtown area on Saturday looking forward to what they were confident would be an emphatic Germany victory over Italy in their Euro 2016 quarter-final in the evening.

At the Brasserie d’Orleans, the crowd spilled out on to the sidewalk despite drizzling rain, every hand seemingly clutching a glass of beer.

"Germany wins 4-0, because the Italians are all old and the Germans are young and fast," said Daniel Ritermann, a 26-year-old soldier.

His friend Christian Hamann, a 32-year-old manager, agreed. “The Italians can’t score," he said.

The match pits Europe's top two traditional powers against each other but while Germany are current world champions, the Italy side is not among the strongest they have fielded in past years. They have surpassed expectations by making it this far in the tournament.

However, history records that Germany have always lost to Italy in the knockout stages of a major tournament, including a World Cup and the semi-final of the last European Championship.

"Yes in the past, we lost always. But not today, we are going to win," said Marcos Kerber, 31, a telecommunications worker.

The Germans outnumbered the Italian fans in this part of town at least as the cafes filled up for lunch, but small groups were walking around in blue Italy shirts and carrying red, green and white national flags.

They knew the Azzurri had a tough fight on their hands.

Sergio Massa, a limoncello producer from Naples, said he did not think Italy would win.

"It will be difficult. Germany is a great team, they are World Champions, they have a great goalkeeper," he said.

"But the ball is round so anything can happen.”

He had travelled over from Italy with his son Alberto, 25.

"I’m superstitious so I’m not going to say we’ll win or lose. Germany is the strongest team in the tournament," Alberto said.

"But we are Italy and we are capable of doing great things, so who knows. We did it against Spain and we have the strongest defence."

German and Italian fans also rode the trams together in

Bordeaux, with no hint of aggression, despite their rivalry. They said they were getting along fine and had no concern about trouble breaking out.

(Reporting by Angus MacSwan, editing by Ed Osmond and Neville Dalton)