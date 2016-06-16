Football Soccer - Germany v Poland - EURO 2016 - Group C - Stade de France, Saint-Denis near Paris, France - 16/6/16Germany's Mats Hummels (L) and Poland's Jakub Blaszczykowski before the match REUTERS/Kai PfaffenbachLivepic

PARIS Germany coach Joachim Loew surprisingly picked Mats Hummels at centre back instead of Shkodran Mustafi for his side's second Group C game against Poland on Thursday at Stade de France.

Loew, who had been expected to give Hummels more time to rest a thigh injury, made no other changes to his starting line-up for the world champions' opening 2-0 win over Ukraine.

Midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger, who came on as a substitute to score Germany's second goal against Ukraine, starts on the bench again.

Poland's first-choice goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny was ruled out by the thigh injury he sustained in his side's 1-0 victory over Northern Ireland.

His place is taken by Lukasz Fabianski but Szczesny is expected to return for his team's final group game against Ukraine.

(Reporting by Patrick Vignal; Editing by Ian Chadband)