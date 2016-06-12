LILLE, France World champions Germany recalled Shkodran Mustafi as partner for Jerome Boateng in central defence to kick off their Euro 2016 Group C campaign against Ukraine on Sunday.

Mustafi starts in the absence of regular centre back Mats Hummels, who is still recovering from a muscle injury.

Germany, eyeing their fourth Euro triumph but first since 1996, will begin with attacking midfielder Mario Goetze as a lone forward, with coach Joachim Loew opting to leave in-form striker Mario Gomez on the bench.

Full backs Benedikt Hoewedes and Jonas Hector offer little pace on the flanks but their selection is aimed at slowing down Ukraine's dangerous wingers Andriy Yarmolenko and Yevhen Konoplyanka.

Ukraine, playing at their second Euros, selected 10 of their starting 11 from Ukraine's top three sides -- Dynamo Kiev, Shakhtar Donetsk and Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk.

Sevilla's Konoplyanka is the exception and is expected to be Ukraine's biggest threat along with right wing counterpart Yarmolenko, dubbed by some the "new" Andriy Shevchenko, Ukraine's record goalscorer.

German and Ukrainian supporters scuffled briefly in the centre of Lille several hours before the game, though police quickly brought the situation under control.

