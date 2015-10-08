DUBLIN Germany's Mario Goetze, who limped off injured in their Euro 2016 1-0 qualifying loss to Ireland on Thursday, will miss their final Group D game against Georgia on Sunday as the world champions look to book their spot in next year's tournament, coach Joachim Loew said.

Goetze was replaced by Andre Schuerrle in the 35th minute of their surprise loss and ruled out with a likely adductor muscle injury for Sunday's game as Germany failed to seal qualification in their first defeat to Ireland in a competitive game.

"There is no way that Mario will be there," Loew told reporters, adding that captain Bastian Schweinsteiger was also doubtful.

"For Schweinsteiger I will need to see. (Medical staff) said two or three days rest," said Loew, whose team now need at least a point against the Georgians.

Germany would have made sure of a Euro 2016 spot with a draw in Dublin but a 70th-minute shot from Shane Long stunned the visitors.

"We were wasteful. We were sloppy we missed the final touch tonight and the final pass," Loew said. "We sometimes came through but then the ball landed with the Irish. We need to make those goals."

The Germans are on 19 points in the group, with Ireland and Poland, who play each other, on 18.

"We made our own life difficult," said Loew. "We have to be more ice-cold Normally we score but there are the occasional matches where we make very little out of a lot chances."

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond)