BERLIN, March 20 Fit-again midfielder Ilkay Guendogan and defender Holger Badstuber returned to the Germany squad on Friday after long injury absences.

Guendogan, who last played for Germany in August 2013 before a back injury ruled him out for all of last season, and Badstuber, back for the first time since 2012, were named in the 23-man squad for a friendly against Australia on Wednesday and the Euro 2016 qualifier in Georgia on Sunday.

The 24-year-old Guendogan made his Borussia Dortmund comeback in October and has been leading their recovery since the winter break, Juergen Klopp's side climbing to 10th from last place in the Bundesliga after a six-game unbeaten run.

Bayern Munich central defender Badstuber's last appearance for Germany stretches even further back to October 2012 before he was sidelined for more than two years with consecutive ligament tears and a muscle injury. He only recently returned to club action.

Captain Bastian Schweinsteiger is also back for the first time since the World Cup final, having recovered from injury.

World champions Germany are second in qualifying Group D on seven points from four games, as many as Ireland and Scotland, with Poland top on 10. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Justin Palmer)