BERLIN May 26 Germany's World Cup winners Thomas Mueller and Toni Kroos have been rested for matches against the United States and Gibraltar next month, coach Joachim Loew said on Tuesday.

The pair had played a combined total of 131 matches for club and country, including the 2014 World Cup, Loew said,

"I could always count on Thomas and Toni in the past and they have deserved this break. I took this decision with an eye on next season at the end of which is the Euro 2016 in France."

Loew will also be without goalkeeper Manuel Neuer for their June 10 friendly versus the U.S. and Euro 2016 qualifier in Portugal against Gibraltar three days later.

The keeper is nursing several minor injuries and will need treatment.

The coach also left Borussia Dortmund's Marco Reus and Schalke 04's Julian Draxler out of the squad with the speedy midfielders completing an injury-ridden season, although they have been told to be ready in case of late replacements.

"Marco and Julian have not had an easy season. Both are top professionals and we have discussed with them that they will be on hold in case we may need them," Loew said.

Reus' season is not yet over with Dortmund facing VfL Wolfsburg in the German Cup final on May 30.

Instead it is Borussia Moenchengladbach winger Patrick Herrmann who earns a call up along with VfB Stuttgart defender Antonio Ruediger, who already has five caps.

"I am certain that even without those players who are missing we still have enough quality to be successful against the United States and Gibraltar. We have enough options," Loew said.

Germany are second in Euro qualifying Group D on 10 points a point behind Poland with Scotland third, also on 10, and Ireland fourth a further two points back. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Ken Ferris)