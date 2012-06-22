(Writes through)
* Germany win euro zone battle
* Lahm breaks deadlock
* Samaras gives Greece hope
* Khedira, Klose and Reus slam door on Greeks
By Karolos Grohmann
GDANSK, June 22 Germany crushed Greece 4-2 in a
one-sided Euro 2012 quarter-final on Friday and set up a
last-four clash against England or Italy with their 15th
successive win in competitive matches.
The Germans, who will have to wait until Sunday to find out
their semi-final opponents, have won all five European
Championship quarter-finals they have played and they have
reached the final on the four previous occasions.
In a one-sided contest, Germany took the lead through
captain Philipp Lahm late in the first half and survived a scare
10 minutes after the restart when rank outsiders Greece levelled
with a breakaway goal from Giorgos Samaras.
But the three-times European champions, who had never
previously scored four goals in a match at the tournament, were
in no mood for an upset and three goals in 13 minutes kept them
on track for their first title in 16 years.
Greece cut the deficit with a late Dimitris Salpingidis
penalty.
"We made it unnecessarily difficult for us," said Lahm, who
has scored for his country once every two years since 2004 to
take his tally to five. "We had huge chances to go into the lead
in the first quarter hour. We got into the lead but gifted it
away.
"We were too slow at times and made too many easy mistakes
but the important thing is that we are in the semi finals.
For the Greeks, shock 2004 European champions, it was an
expected end to their campaign after advancing to the last eight
with a surprise 1-0 win over Russia.
"We could have held the ball more and maybe taken a few more
chances," said Greece coach Fernando Santos. "But we did not
manage to breathe. We did not have the space to breathe. They
pressed us all the time."
BAILOUT BATTLE
The match billed as the euro zone battle, pitting
debt-ridden Greece against its northern paymaster, was always
expected to be dominated by the Germans with the Greeks missing
creative midfielder and captain Giorgos Karagounis through
suspension and it lived up to its billing from the start.
The Germans, cheered on by their Chancellor Angela Merkel in
the stands, started at a high tempo with Andre Schuerrle and
Marco Reus, replacing Lukas Podolski and Thomas Mueller,
charging down the wings.
But after battering the Greek goal for more than half an
hour they had failed to get the early goal they wanted.
Germany coach Joachim Loew, who fielded a more offensive
team with Miroslav Klose replacing Mario Gomez, had urged
patience and it paid off when Lahm released a trademark swerving
shot from 25 metres to beat keeper Michalis Sifakis.
Merkel jumped to her feet to celebrate as her lucky charm
tag for Germany worked yet again.
Despite the scoreline the Germans made it hard for
themselves with sloppy passing and wayward finishing.
Greece, with their youngest ever squad for a European
championship at an average of 26 years, refused to surrender and
hit back at the start of the second half as Salpingidis burst
down the right and crossed for Giorgos Samaras to level.
But Germany's Sami Khedira volleyed in on the hour to settle
any nerves.
Klose headed in another four minutes later with his 64th
international goal, leaving him four short of Gerd Mueller's
German all-time record of 68.
With the Greeks pummelled into submission, Reus struck in
the 74th before Salpingidis converted a spot-kick a minute from
time to claim a minor consolation.
(Editing by Ed Osmond)