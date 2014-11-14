NUREMBERG, Germany Nov 14 World Cup winners Germany sauntered past minnows Gibraltar 4-0 in their Euro 2016 qualifier on Friday to bounce back from a rocky start to the campaign as they prepare for their friendly against European champions Spain next week.

Thomas Mueller struck twice before Mario Goetze added another in the first half with Yogan Santos adding an own goal in a low-key second half with the Germans easing off.

The win lifted Germany to seven points from four games, three behind Group D leaders Poland.

The hosts, who never needed to hit top form against European football's newcomers, wanted to show their trademark attacking game after losing to Poland and drawing against Ireland in their last two qualifiers in October. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Mark Meadows)