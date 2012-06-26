Germany's national soccer players Mesut Oezil, Sami Khedira, Mats Hummels, Jerome Boateng, coach Joachim Loew, Holger Badstuber and Mario Goetze (L to R) attend a training session before their Euro 2012 soccer match against Italy in Gdansk June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Bohlen

WARSAW Facts and figures ahead of the Euro 2012 semi-final between Germany and Italy at the National Stadium on Thursday (1845 GMT):

* Germany have a poor record against Italy with just seven wins in 30 fixtures, against 14 to the Italians, and no victories in the past 17 years.

* Even worse for Germany, they have met Italy seven times at major tournaments and have never beaten them. Those include some memorable defeats - 4-3 after extra time in the 1970 World Cup semi-final in Mexico City, 3-1 in the 1982 World Cup final in Madrid and, most recently, 2-0 on home turf in Dortmund in the 2006 World Cup semi-finals.

* Much better for Germany - they are on a run of 15 straight victories in competitive matches since losing 1-0 to Spain in the World Cup semi-finals in South Africa two years ago.

* Germany's prolific strikers Miroslav Klose and Mario Gomez have netted 19 goals between them in those 15 games - 10 for Klose and nine to Gomez.

* Italy, who needed penalties to beat England following a 0-0 draw after extra time in the quarter-finals, have scored a mere four goals in their last seven games.

* Italy's defence has held firm at Euro 2012, conceding just two goals in four games. Only Spain's Cesc Fabregas and Croatia's Mario Mandzukic have scored against them, both in 1-1 draws in the group stage.

