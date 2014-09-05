DORTMUND, Germany, Sept 5 World Cup winners Germany will need to bide their time against Scotland on Sunday as they kick off their Euro 2016 qualifiers with their rivals undefeated in their last six games, midfielder Marco Reus warned.

"They have not lost for six straight games and they are a strong team with a fighting spirit," said Reus, who was unlucky to miss the World Cup due to an injury in their final warmup game with Germany going on to win the title in Brazil in July.

"Scotland close down spaces quickly and so we will need patience and we need to be much better than against Argentina. We need to be more effective in front of goal," the 25-year-old told reporters on Friday.

Scotland have won four and drawn two of their last six internationals.

The Germans, with Reus making his return from injury, lost 4-2 to Argentina in a friendly rematch of July's World Cup final on Wednesday.

Germany squandered a string of good chances with Mario Gomez alone missing three times from close range.

"Scotland are strong, they have a leader in Darren Fletcher, they are very quick in attack. What is needed from us is patience and we are fully aware of that," Reus added.

The Germans will have central defender Jerome Boateng back for the game, coaching staff member Andreas Koepke said, meaning coach Joachim Loew will reshuffle his backline following a string of errors, especially from the full backs, against the South Americans.

"Jerome will be back, he is without pain and is more or less certain to play," said goalkeeping coach Koepke.

"These last two days will show what changes or if any there will be in defence. Jerome will return and some things will change but who will be on the left or on the right is something I cannot say just now."

Germany and Scotland have been drawn in Group D along with Ireland, Georgia, Poland and Gibraltar. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Justin Palmer)