Greece's Panagiotis Kone (C) is hugged by his teammates after his goal during their Euro 2016 group F qualifying soccer match against Hungary at the Karaiskakis stadium in Piraeus, near Athens, Greece, October 11, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

ATHENS Hungary will battle for a spot at Euro 2016 via the playoffs following a 4-3 defeat against Greece in a highly entertaining match in Athens on Sunday.

Substitute Panagiotis Kone won it for Greece four minutes from full-time with a thumping header from Jose Holebas’ left-wing cross.

Earlier Kostas Stafylidis had scored Greece's first home goal of the campaign after just five minutes, before Gergo Lovrencsics headed the visitors level after 26 minutes.

Krisztián Németh then put Hungary ahead with a tap-in before Panagiotis Tachtsidis burst through on goal to equalise.

Németh lashed home another to beat to make it 3-2, before Kostas Mitroglou slotted home with 10 minutes left.

Hungary had already been assured of at least a playoff place before the game, and finish third in Group F behind Northern Ireland and Romania.

Greece end proceedings bottom of the standings with just six points from what has been a torrid campaign.

(graham_mwood99@yahoo.co.uk)