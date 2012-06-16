A general view shows Poland's soccer team during a practice session during the Euro 2012 at the stadium in Warsaw June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener

WARSAW Euro 2012 co-hosts Poland and Greece face win or bust situations on Saturday as Group A goes down to the wire with simultaneous kick-offs for the first time since the tournament began.

Poland, unbeaten and on two points, face the more erratic Czech Republic (three points) in Wroclaw (1845 GMT) in a game with a twist.

The Czechs, way off the pace in their 4-1 loss against Russia but more impressive in a 2-1 win over Greece, have played twice already in the southern city and their fans have taken over the three main fanzones.

Poland, free from the burden of expectation that has been whipped up for their games in the capital, know they must do what no other Polish side has done and win a European Championship match.

The odds slightly favour the home side who have a 3-2 win-loss record over the Czechs in five matches.

Free-flowing Russia, on four points, have a more straightforward path to the knockout stages as a win over Greece in Warsaw (1845) or a draw would see them though and even a loss would be enough to progress if the Poles and Czechs draw.

Despite struggling with only a point, Greece can never be counted out as they proved in their shock march to the 2004 European title.

